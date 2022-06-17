Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

