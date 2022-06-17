Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
