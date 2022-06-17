American Trust Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 102,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,697. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

