American Trust Acquires Shares of 30,780 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Trust purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.87. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

