American Trust Invests $4.17 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.80. 22,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.17 and a 52 week high of $247.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.