American Trust Invests $6.86 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American Trust bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000. NIKE comprises about 0.5% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $108.11. 207,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.