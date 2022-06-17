American Trust Invests $77.73 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,398,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,725,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

