American Trust Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Trust purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

