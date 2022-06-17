American Trust Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. American Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Belden by 991.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

