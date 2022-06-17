American Trust Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Trust acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 110,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

