American Trust Takes $1.45 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 253,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

