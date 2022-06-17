American Trust Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

