Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $83,848.68 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.41.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
