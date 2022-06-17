Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $83,848.68 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

