Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PBF Energy (PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/16/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.
- 6/8/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/23/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
- 4/18/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 4/18/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of PBF stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $44.12.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
