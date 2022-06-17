Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PBF Energy (PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.

6/8/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

4/18/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

4/18/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $44.12.

Get PBF Energy Inc alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,140,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,405,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.