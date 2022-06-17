Analysts Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $130.17

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADEVF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adevinta ASA from 86.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $8.12 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

