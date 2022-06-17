Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $94.86

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after purchasing an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

