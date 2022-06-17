Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,415.00

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,118.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,405.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,110.37 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

