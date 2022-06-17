Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $36.33

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PLRX opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

