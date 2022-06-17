Analysts Set Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target at 7.25

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 3.04. Sonder has a 1-year low of 1.26 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. Research analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

