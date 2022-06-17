Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target at $41.17

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

