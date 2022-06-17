Analysts’ Upgrades for June 17th (AUUMF, AXP, AZEK, BANR, BKNIY, BPOP, CCA, CCOI, CGEAF, COF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 17th:

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. They currently have C$120.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $53.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.60.

