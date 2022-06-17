Analyzing Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) & Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.4% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Radius Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radius Health and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health 1 4 0 0 1.80 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radius Health currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Radius Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radius Health and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health $229.97 million 1.76 -$70.18 million ($1.54) -5.51 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.09 billion 0.44 $10.62 million $0.02 150.50

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Health. Radius Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Health and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health -33.52% N/A -40.69% Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.08% 53.73% 5.25%

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Radius Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Teijin Limited; Berlin-Chemie AG; Eisai Co. Ltd.; and Duke University. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers Emverm, a chewable tablet for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; Rytary to treat Parkinson's disease; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

