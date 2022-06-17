Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.19) to GBX 3,900 ($47.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,533.75 ($42.89).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,447 ($41.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,694.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,514.97. The stock has a market cap of £46.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

