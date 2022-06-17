APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.26.

APA stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

