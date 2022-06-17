AppCoins 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $551,576.25 and approximately $8.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

