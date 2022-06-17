apricus wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

