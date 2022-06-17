apricus wealth LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.