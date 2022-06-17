apricus wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,670 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

