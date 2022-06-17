apricus wealth LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Amgen makes up approximately 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.79 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.