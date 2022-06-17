APY.Finance (APY) One Day Volume Hits $89.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $203,045.46 and $89.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $892.89 or 0.04361537 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00317159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013049 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

