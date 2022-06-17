Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.39). 6,740,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,045,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Alex Appleton acquired 39,415 shares of Argo Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £19,707.50 ($23,919.77).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

