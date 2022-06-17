Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96. 428,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,298,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.78 million and a PE ratio of 63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

