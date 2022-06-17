Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96. 428,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,298,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.78 million and a PE ratio of 63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
