Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 3.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44. 656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
