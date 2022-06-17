Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ARTW opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

