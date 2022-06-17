Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

