Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires Shares of 118,078 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 253.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,921. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

