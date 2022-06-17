Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires Shares of 220,399 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,399 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

eBay stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

