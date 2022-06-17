Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 163,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,895,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $57.72 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
