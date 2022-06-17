Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $1.23 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.00 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
