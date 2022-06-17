Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $1.62 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

