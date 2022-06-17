Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $19.56 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.59. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.