Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,196,000. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.77. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.94.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

