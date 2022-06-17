Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

