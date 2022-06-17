Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 234,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,117,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up approximately 1.3% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

