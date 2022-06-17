Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,881 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.