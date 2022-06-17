Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,888,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.48 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

