Ascendant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises 1.5% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of IR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

