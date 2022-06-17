Ascent Group LLC Invests $2.46 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $219.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

