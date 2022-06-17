Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,598 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

