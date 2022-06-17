Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

