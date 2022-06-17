Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 174,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 266,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOTVF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

